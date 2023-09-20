Freshman Duchess: Rachel Potter, Sophomore Duchess Kaki Pharr, Junior Duchess Hannah Coulter, Senior Duchess Sarah Clowers, Senior Duchess Faith Woodall, Senior Duchess, Maria Paulina Navarro-Gonzalez, Senior Duchess Jenna Scott and Senior Duchess Kathryn King.
Photo by Kim Hill
2023 Union Grove Homecoming Court
0
Freshman Duchess: Rachel Potter, Sophomore Duchess Kaki Pharr, Junior Duchess Hannah Coulter, Senior Duchess Sarah Clowers, Senior Duchess Faith Woodall, Senior Duchess, Maria Paulina Navarro-Gonzalez, Senior Duchess Jenna Scott and Senior Duchess Kathryn King.