2023 Union Grove Homecoming Court

Freshman Duchess: Rachel Potter, Sophomore Duchess Kaki Pharr, Junior Duchess Hannah Coulter, Senior Duchess Sarah Clowers, Senior Duchess Faith Woodall, Senior Duchess, Maria Paulina Navarro-Gonzalez, Senior Duchess Jenna Scott and Senior Duchess Kathryn King.
