2024 | Year in Review

Every year is full of change and excitement, but 2024 had more than its share of changes and excitement.

Gladewater voters elected their first female mayor as Brandy Flanagan took the oath in May. “I’m excited that we’ve crossed that barrier in Gladewater. It’s something that we needed to do,” Flanagan said. “I’m honored to be it and take it very humbly and seriously, to carry it well for future generations and to set the tone of what a female mayor in Gladewater looks like.

“It’s a strong message demonstrating progress toward the equality and inclusiveness we want in our community and we want and need in our local government. For a lot of people, it just represents a shift toward more diversity in representation in key leadership for our city.”

Other major changes included White Oak ISD parting ways with their superintendent Dr. William Paul after less than 2 years at the helm, and Gladewater ISD parted ways with their leader as Dr. Sedric Clark turned in his resignation and headed to a leadership position at the Region 7 Education Service Center.

White Oak ISD filled Dr. Paul’s position with an internal candidate – Jack Parker, while Gladewater ISD looked east and hired Waskom ISD’s Rae Ann Patty to replace Clark.

Another big change in 2024 saw Gladewater Police Chief Gordon Freeman leave his post after five years, with GPD’s second in command Kyle Ready stepping up and assuming the chief’s job.

Here are a few of the other top stories that hit the Mirror’s front page in 2024:

• We all got a once-in-a-generation experience on April 8 as East Texas fell in the line of totality for a total solar eclipse. The moon blocked the sun around noon and totality began at 1:30 p.m. lasted from a few seconds to about 4.5 minutes depending on where you were along the path. The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from the contiguous United States will be on Aug. 23, 2044.

l Gladewater Chamber of Commerce’s 93rd banquet was crafted around the total eclipse, but a group of local stars took center stage as the business development organization recognized outstanding contributors and members.

The event added a page to the local history books with its list of 2023 award winners including Man of the Year Al Harrison, building inspector for the City of Gladewater, alongside 2023 Woman of the Year in local restaurateur, entrepreneur and volunteer Sandra Ayers-Smith. The 2023 Business of the Year award recognized Michael Gunn and his multiple local ventures while Educator of the Year highlighted Gladewater ISD’s Amanda Carnet. Johnnay Hawley was named 2023 Youth of the Year along with another accolade for 2023 Yamboree Gladewater Duchess Madie Bedair. Harold Wells went home with the 2023 Marilyn Godfrey Volunteer Award, and outgoing 2023-2024 Chamber President Farrell Alexander presented Bradley Awards to chamber standout Lois Reed and incoming President Jon Keller.

l White Oak welcomed another layer of sports entertainment in January as the Piney Woods TimberHogs baseball team began play in 2024 in the Mid America League. The first home game was held May 31.

• Gladewater ISD transitioned to a four-day school week with Mondays off beginning with the 2024-25 school year. After months of dialogue about calendar options for the district – including internal committees, surveys, research, data, feedback, public comment and closed-door debate – the final decision came down to the school board who voted for the change unanimously.

• The Texas High School Coaches Association honored the late Jack V. Murphy on July 20 at San Antonio’s Henry

B. Gonzalez Convention Center by inducting the longtime Gladewater football coach into the THSCA Hall of Honor. Murphy’s Class of 2024 also included notable coaching legends Lee Bridges, Ken Cook, Chris Koetting and Mel Maxfield. Murphy’s Gladewater teams compiled a 215-110-7 record and won or shared nine district championships. His Gladewater teams earned 11-straight playoff berths from 1982 to 1992, reaching the quarterfinals five times and earning 38 straight district wins during that span. The Bears finished 12-1 in 1975, 12-2 in 1983, 13-0-1 in 1984, 10-3 in 1985, 13-1 in 1987, 13-2 in 1989 and 13-1 in 1990.

Murphy is also enshrined in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco, the Gladewater Hall of Fame and the Tyler Junior College Circle of Honor. In 1998 the Gladewater school board renamed the football stadium Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium in his honor. Two years later, Murphy died after a lengthy battle with cancer one day before his 62nd birthday.

• St. James Missionary Baptist Church, the oldest African-American religious organization in Gladewater – 148 years, was honored in 2024 and received a Texas Historical Landmark. In 1876 the Red Rock area was mostly farmland and forest. It was populated by a small group of former slaves who had been free for only 11 years. They were struggling life’s problems and wanted a place to worship God. In its 148-year history, St. James has not only served the spiritual needs of countless Christians, but it served the educational needs of its citizens before consolidation with Gladewater Independent School District back in the early 1930’s, when the Red Rock School was located on this property. Presently, St. James serves as a polling place in the Upshur County political arena, so it even serves the political needs of the people who live in this precinct.

• White Oak’s Regiment of Roughnecks Band became the 2024 Conference 3A UIL State Military Marching Band Champions following competition at Baylor University in November. The band performed “White Oak Fanfare” by Larry Ward, the “University of North Dakota March” by K.L. King, the first and second strings of “Cyrus the Great” by King, “The Klaxon” by Henry Fillmore and a reprisal of “White Oak Fanfare.” Union Grove placed fourth in the 1A/2A competition.

• White Oak ISD earned the “District of Distinction Award.” in 2024. Over 1,200 districts and learning institutions in Texas were eligible to apply for this prestigious TAEA Visual Art Award. 96 districts met the high standards and received this outstanding honor indicating that their Visual Art program is in the top 5.5% of the Visual Art Programs in the state. Districts who received this honor provided a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates the visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and connect learners to their community and beyond.