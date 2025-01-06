With the Christmas season and New Year all wrapped up, the Gladewater Museum and its volunteers are turning their attention to their upcoming 2025 Night at the Museum.

This year’s come-and-go Saturday night event, set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. January 18, will feature All-American Fiddle Player David Varnado performing live.

Night at the Museum puts the venue’s myriad exhibits in the spotlight as volunteer docents welcome a throng of visitors. Additional draws are being developed as organizers prepare for a healthy crowd the third Saturday of the month.

Always at work to make 116 W. Pacific a place ‘Where History Comes Alive,’ the museum’s staffers make a particular push to sign up new members during the Night at the Museum event while a visiting musician provides the evening’s live soundtrack.

The museum’s newest music inductee, Varnado is a former fiddle, guitar, and mandolin player for both Neal McCoy and Chris LeDoux. He also played fiddle with Loretta Lynn as well as Johnny Paycheck.

For more information, contact the museum at 903-845-7608, email info@gladewatermuseum.org, visit gladewatermuseum.org or learn more on Facebook via @gladewatermuseum.