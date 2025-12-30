2026 MLK Gospel Brunch set Jan. 19 at RV venue

Christmas and New Year’s get all the focus at end-of-year, but more holidays are ahead, and the Gladewater MLK/Juneteenth Committee is spreading the word about their annual Martin Luther King Day Gospel Brunch.

“Come and join us as we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King,” featuring a new theme for 2026: “The Power of Unity Begins With us.”

This year’s event will be hosted at the Antique Capitol RV Park Event Center at 500 S. Loop 485. The 2-hour brunch and celebration begins at 10 a.m. Monday, January 19, on the federal holiday for the famed civil rights leader.

The guest speaker for the 2026 event is the Rev. Frederick Tennison of Gilgal Baptist Church in Gilmer, and the celebration will also feature a performance by the congregation’s youth choir.