3-A track – area meet results

Emma Nix won the Discus event with a throw of 111′ 8″ at the Area Meet

held in White Oak. She will be competing at the Regional meet this

weekend in Whitehouse for a chance to return to the state meet in Austin.

Johanna Pennington took the gold medal in the pole vault at the Area

Meet with a jump of 9′ 9″.

Kyler Priest cleared the bar at 14′ 0″ to take top honors in the pole

vault at the Area Meet. Kyler will be joined by teammates Kirkland Cobb

and Grayson Thompson to compete at the Regional meet held in Whitehouse

this weekend for a chance to go to the state meet.

Makayla Police won the gold medal in the Long Jump and Peyton Hunter the

bronze medal for the Lady Bears.

Noah Carter glances over his shoulder at the competition as he wins 400m

dash easily at the area meet in a time of 50.37.

Mitchell Carter finished 2nd in both hurdle events at the area track meet.

Peyton Hunter takes first place in the 4×100 relay for the Lady Bears at

the area track meet. Her teammates in the 4×100, K. Lincoln, Makayla

Police, and K. Floyd also took top honors in the 4×200 relay.