Gladewater takes a 22-13 win over Sabine while honoring the Weldon Bumblebees.

The Gladewater Bears paid tribute to the former Weldon Bumblebees by wearing their green and white colors. Weldon was the African-American school in Gladewater prior to integration in the 1960s.

The Bears (Bumblebees) are not 1-1 in district action.

Read about the game and the Weldon Bumblebees in next week’s Gladewater Mirror.