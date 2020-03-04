|
Gregg County Commissioner Pct. 3 (Republican)
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>
Floyd Wingo (R)
2,396
70%
Joe T. Parker (R)
1,024
30%
Gregg County Constable Pct. 2 (Republican)
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>
Billy Fort (R / Inc.)
1,892
73%
John Bisese (R)
695
27%
Gregg County Constable Pct. 3 (Republican)
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>
John Slagle (R / Inc.)
1,994
60%
John McCubbin (R)
1,308
40%
District Judge, 114th (Republican)
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
R
Austin Reeve Jackson
11,334
45%
R
Jarad Kent
10,274
40%
Mitch Adams
3,802
15%
Smith County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>
Neal J. Franklin
2,996
51%
Pam Frederick
1,470
25%
Paul Perryman
1,402
24%
Smith County Commissioner Pct. 3 (Republican)
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>
Terry Phillips (Inc.)
2,255
60%
Bob Westbrook
1,528
40%
Smith County Democratic Party Chair (Democrat)
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>
Michael Tolbert (D)
2,962
64%
John Walton (D)
1,684
36%
Smith County Constable Pct. 1 (Democrat)
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
R
Willie Mims (D)
797
48%
R
Bobby Garmon (D / Inc.)
707
43%
Curtis Taylor (D)
149
9%
Smith County Constable, Pct. 2 (Republican)
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>
Josh Black (Inc.)
4,130
67%
Jason Newport
1,990
33%
Smith County Constable, Pct. 4 (Republican)
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>
Josh Joplin (Inc.)
477
43%
Curtis Wulf
333
30%
John G. Smith
184
17%
Charles Garrett
103
9%
Smith County Republican Party Chair (Republican)
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>
David Stein (R)
7,386
52%
Ron Shaffer (R)
6,819
48%
Abernathy, Ashley in runoff for Pct. 3 Commissioner
0