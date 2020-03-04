Abernathy, Ashley in runoff for Pct. 3 Commissioner

Upshur County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican) 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Gene Dolle (R) 852 52% Jim Bardwell (R) 403 24% James Noble (R) 395 24% Upshur County Commissioner Pct. 3 (Republican) 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING R Kent M. Abernathy (R) 629 38% R Michael L. Ashley (R) 296 18% Richard Smith 270 16% Robert Green (R) 265 16% Daphne Anne Grimes (R) 192 12% Upshur County Constable Pct. 3 (Republican) 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Ronnie G. Mitchell (R) 887 58% Ryan Ludvigson (R / Inc.) 648 42% Upshur County Constable Pct. 4 (Republican) 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING R David S. Thompson (R) 704 46% R Larry Sewell (R / Inc.) 555 36% Phillip M. Hill (R) 263 17% Gregg County Commissioner Pct. 3 (Republican)