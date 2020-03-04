Abernathy, Ashley in runoff for Pct. 3 Commissioner

Gladewater Mirror Staff
Local
388
0

Upshur County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican) 

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

Gene Dolle (R)

852

52%

Jim Bardwell (R)

403

24%

James Noble (R)

395

24%

Upshur County Commissioner Pct. 3 (Republican) 

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

R

Kent M. Abernathy (R)

629

38%

R

Michael L. Ashley (R)

296

18%

Richard Smith

270

16%

Robert Green (R)

265

16%

Daphne Anne Grimes (R)

192

12%

Upshur County Constable Pct. 3 (Republican) 

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

Ronnie G. Mitchell (R)

887

58%

Ryan Ludvigson (R / Inc.)

648

42%

Upshur County Constable Pct. 4 (Republican) 

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

R

David S. Thompson (R)

704

46%

R

Larry Sewell (R / Inc.)

555

36%

Phillip M. Hill (R)

263

17%

Gregg County Commissioner Pct. 3 (Republican) 

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

Floyd Wingo (R)

2,396

70%

Joe T. Parker (R)

1,024

30%

Gregg County Constable Pct. 2 (Republican) 

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

Billy Fort (R / Inc.)

1,892

73%

John Bisese (R)

695

27%

Gregg County Constable Pct. 3 (Republican) 

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

John Slagle (R / Inc.)

1,994

60%

John McCubbin (R)

1,308

40%

District Judge, 114th (Republican) 

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

R

Austin Reeve Jackson

11,334

45%

R

Jarad Kent

10,274

40%

Mitch Adams

3,802

15%

Smith County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican) 

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

Neal J. Franklin

2,996

51%

Pam Frederick

1,470

25%

Paul Perryman

1,402

24%

Smith County Commissioner Pct. 3 (Republican) 

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

Terry Phillips (Inc.)

2,255

60%

Bob Westbrook

1,528

40%

Smith County Democratic Party Chair (Democrat) 

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

Michael Tolbert (D)

2,962

64%

John Walton (D)

1,684

36%

Smith County Constable Pct. 1 (Democrat) 

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

R

Willie Mims (D)

797

48%

R

Bobby Garmon (D / Inc.)

707

43%

Curtis Taylor (D)

149

9%

Smith County Constable, Pct. 2 (Republican) 

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

Josh Black (Inc.)

4,130

67%

Jason Newport

1,990

33%

Smith County Constable, Pct. 4 (Republican) 

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

Josh Joplin (Inc.)

477

43%

Curtis Wulf

333

30%

John G. Smith

184

17%

Charles Garrett

103

9%

Smith County Republican Party Chair (Republican) 

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

David Stein (R)

7,386

52%

Ron Shaffer (R)

6,819

48%

