‘Absolutely Beautiful’ | Locals’ quilting hobby carries thread of friendship

8“Oh my goodness, look at these quilts.”

Becky Davis wasn’t the only guest stunned by the handiwork inside First Methodist Church’s sanctuary Nov. 23. The draping of almost three dozen quilts made for a warm and cozy scene at the Patchwork in the Pews quilt show.

“Absolutely beautiful,” said Jacque Wilson, a crafter herself. “I wouldn’t have missed it. Y’all do beautiful, beautiful work.”

The five-hour, admission-free event featured pieces from members of three local handicraft circles – Creative Christians from First Methodist Church, St. Theresa Catholic Church’s Circle of Love and Gusher Gals from First Baptist Church.

Sylvia Hulsebus has been quilting for the better part of 15 years and is a regular among the Gusher Gals. A neighbor first introduced the craft when Hulsebus moved to Texas back in 2010.

What’s the draw of the pasttime?

“The companions,” she says, “the camaraderie. It seems like people that like to quilt are just lovely people.”

Some participants brought four or five pieces – or more – to share during the Nov. 23 expo.

“There were still a couple of pews that were empty, so one of our ladies went and got some more!”

The fabrics are a key component for Hulsebus, the joy of that tactile contact, and she’s also intrigued by the designs, of course.

“You’re working on one and always see patterns and want to do more.”

The event drew plenty of newcomers to the craft – New London’s Jeanie McDaniel used the opportunity to get insights and take notes for future attempts.

“I just started. I’m wanting to learn,” she said, admiring a bright quilt with a a floral design: “I love yellow.”

The third year for the ‘Patchwork’ event included 32 quilts overall, a handful of them hanging from the walls and balcony.

“We need some advice,” Janette Frierson told the veteran quilters. She and Destiny Frierson brought in a vintage piece in need of professional consultation and TLC: “It’s 50 years-old, and it’s all hand-done, but the thread is rotting.”

Frierson got the guidance she needed from the quilt group members as well as guests.

“I grew up quilting,” co-organizer and contributor Elaine Roddy said. “My mom would quilt with a group. I would thread needles and play under the quilts.”

Everyone who attended the event event was entered in a drawing to win a Christmas quilt crafted by the Gusher Gals using fabric donated by Lisa Buckles.

– By James Draper