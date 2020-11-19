Aging with disabilities webinar series begins Nov. 30

Educational opportunity for families, caregivers

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, in partnership with the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities, will host a webinar series on the emerging topic of aging with intellectual and developmental disabilities, IDD.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 19% of people in the U.S. and more than 5 million Texans have a disability.

Older adult populations with IDD are growing rapidly and are projected to double over the next 10 years, according to Ethnicity & Disease.

This free three-part series will discuss aging with disabilities versus aging into disabilities, health and wellness resources for the aging population with IDD and their caregivers, and the role of caregivers and family supports on self-supported autonomy and supported decision-making.

The webinars will be hosted by Andy Crocker, AgriLife Extension statewide senior program specialist in gerontology and health, Amarillo, and Morgan Bradley, AgriLife Extension program manager for the TCDD partnership, Bryan-College Station.

Disabilities and aging seminars

Following is a list of the event times, dates and webinar topics. Clicking on the links will take participants to registration links for each session.

Nov. 30 – 10 a.m. – Aging With IDD.

Dec. 2 – 10 a.m. – Aging Well with IDD.

Dec. 4 – 10 a.m. – Caregiving and Family Supports.

For more information, contact Bradley by email or calling 979-321-5231.