Amenities, security set for upgrades at lake

Some key improvements are on tap for the grounds at Lake Gladewater, emphasizing accessibility and security simultaneously.

Much of the work will be performed in-house by City of Gladewater staffers, including adding more parking and slots for food trucks as well as new automatic gates to close certain public areas from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In addition to the recent installation of new buoys and signage, Gladewater City Manager Charlie Smith on Thursday praised Fire Chief & Lake Warden Mike Simmons for his new walking trail project at the lake. The stretch is fast-approaching three-quarters-of-a-mile.

“We’ll expand on that,” utilizing millings to improve the path, Smith told council members during their monthly meeting Jan. 16. “He’s worked on those buoys for months down there to bring them up to par.”

The lake park is heavily-used already, Simmons said, and there’s definitely room for growth.

“We need additional parking, for sure,” angling to free up congestion during public events, he noted.

In a three-phase plan, city personnel will first carve out 30 parking spaces from the grassy hill near the lake store. There will be no power supply initially, but there will be designated spaces for as many as five food trucks.

“Will this interfere with the new store owner?” Mayor Brandy Flanagan asked.

“He loves the idea,” Simmons replied. “He wants to partner — he’ll manage the spots. The location’s really perfect.”

As planned, Phase 2 will include the building of a retaining wall while Phase 3 brings power to the food truck spots.

Public Works Director Brian Smith estimated a maximum cost of $3,000 for concrete, $2,500 for millings plus internal labor.

“I think it’s a great idea,” council member Teddy Sorrells said.

“It’ll serve a lot of needs,” Simmons said, bolstering the lake store being spearheaded by vendor Arron Watson. “It’s not going to interfere with his store, his business.”

Sorrells’ motion, seconded by councilman Michael Weber, was unanimously-approved.

As for the gates, Simmons noted the lake park’s currently wide open after-hours, and there have been a variety of incidents, including ducks being run over.

“We’re trying to get control.”

Working with the Lake Board, he solicited a quote for a gate installation.

“It was pretty high,” Simmons said, in the $30,000 to $40,000 range. “They tasked me with looking at a different option.”

Gladewater Fire Department’s Tim Basham does such work for a living.

“We can rebuild the original gate that’s there on the main entrance. We’ll dress it up with 3- to 4-inch letters,” he said. Securing the opposite side still leaves the boat ramps open and won’t curtail traffic to the Lake Store between the gates closing automatically at night and opening in the morning.

As city employees, Simmons and Basham’s labor is covered, leaving the cost at hardware for commercial gate equipment.

“Ideally, this is pretty much maintenance-free from the time we put it in,” Simmons concluded, with Basham working on pricing for the necessary purchases. The cost likely won’t exceed $20,000.

Sorrells praised Simmons, the Lake Board and others for moving forward with improvements at the city’s primary water source and tourist destination.

“This is awesome. You guys, thank you,” he said. “Looking at our lake, thinking about the future,” and acting on a key concern at the lake, mitigating criminal activity. “I think this is a great idea.”

With costs pending, the gate was not an action item this month. The expense will likely come out of the parks budget, Smith said.

“We can phase it,” Simmons added.

By James Draper