Angel Tree sign-ups are underway at the White Oak VFD

It is time for the White Oak Fire Department’s Annual Angel Tree sign-ups.

This year, the dates to sign up will be on Nov. 19 & 21 from 6 – 8:00 p.m. at the fire station, located at 301 S. White Oak Road.

Gift and/or food pick up will be on Dec. 21 from 8-11:00 a/m. at Fire Station. Please do not bring.your children to the gift pick-up.

The rules to participate in the White Oak VFD Angel Tree Program are as follows:

1. Your child must live in the City of White Oak. You will have to show a current Driver’s License/ID as well as a utility bill, mortgage statement, or lease agreement with a matching address at the time of sign-up.

2. The age limit for children to participate and receive assistance is 15.

3. If multiple families are living in the same household, each family must sign up individually.

If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact Chief Cameron Kizzia at 903-277-9319 or Captain Thomas Cash at 903-736-2284.