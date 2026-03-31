Anglers Catch Hundreds of Record-Setting Fish in 2025

ATHENS – Anglers from Texas and across the nation set numerous fishing records in Texas waters via the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Angler Recognition Program (ARP) in 2025.

The angler with the most 2025 catch awards was Charles Dewey of Universal City with 52. He averaged an incredible, one record per week, with most of his submissions being uncommonly targeted species that include common carp and smallmouth buffalo. The heaviest state record, broken in 2025, was an 884-pound Blue Fin Tuna caught by David L. Essingler of Houston.

Texas’ coastal waters had the most submissions from a single waterbody with 23 followed closely by the Brazos River with 20, which was the highest total from a freshwater waterbody. A phenomenal 207 water bodies contributed to the 2025 submissions.

“As an avid angler and new Texas resident, it is awesome to see the fishing opportunities available in this state,” said David Breth, TPWD Angler Recognition Program coordinator. “Through processing these applications and talking with the anglers, I have learned so much about the lakes and rivers here and am excited to fish them for myself!”

Anglers submitted 600 official applications for their catch during the 2025 calendar year. Anglers set a combined 44 new state records and 470 waterbody records throughout the course of 2025. State and waterbody records are awarded in overall and junior angler categories for public and private freshwater fisheries along with saltwater fisheries in the state.

The program also officially recognized 271 Big Fish and 26 First Fish awards; five new elite anglers and 273 anglers submitted an ARP application for the first time, meaning nearly half of all applicants were new to the program—an encouraging sign of growing participation.

A few other notable catches were entered into the program in 2025:

The smallest (lightest) new state record was a 0.50lb Warmouth caught by Killian Speers of Rockwall (youth, private waters).

Trent Rickman of Fate landed a 6.66-pound Bowfin on a fly rod. This species has a hard mouth and teeth, making them difficult to hook and land, even for anglers with gear and tackle made to target them.

It’s not often that an angler submits a Gizzard Shad for a record. What makes Rick Munguia’s (Briggs) even more rare is he “caught” a 1.13-pound shad using Bowfishing equipment.

A new species was added to the program’s State Records and thanks to Raymond Benton Pahlka of Houston, there is now a 14.48-pound Barrelfish weight record.

A teenager from Florida, Julia Bernstein, traveled to Texas and earned 17 awards/records for five catches during her trip.

78 total species were submitted as largemouth bass topped the list with 81 entries followed by white bass (54) and white crappie (44).

“Beyond the angler engagement, the Angler Recognition Program showcases the excellent fishing opportunities that have been created and managed by TPWD,” added Breth. “When anglers submit a fish for a record, it helps confirm the hard work of our biologists is paying off. I want to thank all of our official ARP weigh stations, which provide certified scales for the anglers and special gratitude to our dedicated TPWD staff. They help confirm species identification, assist with applications and measurements, and ensure the program’s success!”

The ARP, housed at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) in Athens, features multiple award categories, including rod and reel, fly fishing, bow fishing and the new state record all-tackle category. The all-tackle category recognizes records for largest fish by species caught by any legal means. In June 2021, this category replaced the state record/other methods category.

Records are registered based on weight or length at the state level as well as for individual waterbodies. The ARP accepts length-only record applications for the catch and live release of selected species in Texas public waters. This record provides an opportunity for conservation-minded anglers who don’t have a certifiable scale available to weigh a record fish before returning it to the water. A fish must meet or exceed the minimum qualifications of a Big Fish Award to be eligible for a catch and release record.

Anglers can also earn a First Fish Award and an Outstanding Angler Award. The First Fish Award acknowledges the first fish caught by an angler of any age. The Outstanding Angler Award is a catch that does not qualify for any other type of award but still deserves recognition and serves as a great way to commemorate a memorable time on the water.

Anglers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with program rules and how to submit their catch prior to heading out to the water. Anglers are advised to pay close attention to the requirements for proper weighing and length measurements along with photos to accompany the application. Fish must be weighed on certified or legal-for-trade scales within three days of the catch date. However, anglers may also weigh their fish on their own personal scale and then get that scale certified within 30 days of the catch date.

Fish are sometimes measured incorrectly, so if you would like clarification on how to measure your fish before hitting the water or have any other questions regarding the ARP, please email anglers@tpwd.texas.gov.

Once the ARP application is complete with all supporting documentation, it must be submitted within 60 days of the catch date. The application and documents can be emailed to anglers@tpwd.texas.gov or sent via mail to Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, 5550 FM-2495, Athens, TX, 75752. Applications are processed in the order in which they are received and after approval, award certificates are mailed to the recipients.

Each angler who submits an application to the program has a chance to be featured as the “Catch of the Month.” One interesting catch will be selected by TFFC staff, and the photograph and description of their fish will be showcased on the ARP website. Photos must be submitted in conjunction with an ARP application for any of the award categories. Photos may be mailed or emailed along with the application form but must be high quality and clear.