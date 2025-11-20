Annual quilt show set for Saturday

The pews of First United Methodist Church will be covered in color Saturday as local quilters put their best on display.

The annual Patchwork in the Pews Quilt Show runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 22 in the sanctuary at 217 W. Quitman Ave. Presented by local Gladewater quilters, the event is free and open to all comers.

“The Methodist church will also be selling fried turkeys,” says quilter and co-organizer Elaine Roddy. The adjacent Godfrey House will host its Creative Christian crafters and their wares for seasonal shoppers.

“When we put the quilts on the pews, we can fill that church up. It is gorgeous because of the stained glass windows. It’s amazing.”