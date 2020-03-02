Anonymous $150,000 gift received by KC Foundation to upgrade technology infrastructure at Rangerette residence

The Kilgore College Foundation recently received an anonymous gift of $150,000 to upgrade the technology infrastructure at the Gussie Nell Davis Rangerette Residence.

The two-story structure opened in 2006 on the Kilgore campus to house the Rangerettes, accommodating up to 80 freshman and sophomore members.

“It’s hard to believe that the dormitory is already 15 years old,” said Dana Blair, Rangerette Director. “We are so grateful for this gift that will allow our girls to be able to have access to state-of-the-art connectivity to help them achieve their academic goals.”

The Rangerette residence was funded, in most part, through a $3.5 million donation from the Zwick Foundation in 2005. Kathryn Heller Zwick, a former Rangerette from Longview, attended KC from 1976-78.

“Once a Rangerette, always a Rangerette. With this gracious gift, the virtual connection for the entire organization – current and alumnae – is strengthened. My sincerest thanks, from KC and the KC Foundation, to our donor for this upgraded connectivity,” said Michael Hageloh, Chief Development Officer.

For information on philanthropic opportunities to support students and student success at KC, please contact Hageloh at 903-983-8187 or mhageloh@kilgore.ed