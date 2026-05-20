Apartment developers request six-space spot for RV owners

A downtown RV park is back in consideration Thursday evening.

The site of the former Boom Town RV Park is up for a Specific Use Permit to allow six RVs in the paved parking area behind 301 W. Commerce Ave. The proposal drew a letter of opposition from a nearby property owner, citing past problems on the same site along the 100 block of South Dean Street.

In addition to an update to the council dais (see separate story in today’s issue) the agenda for the Gladewater City Council’s May 21 meeting includes consideration of a Parks & Recreation Board recommendation the community join the Keep Texas Beautiful organization. There are also holdover items from prior meetings, such as consideration of a new hangar at Gladewater Municipal Airport and closed door evaluations of key city personnel including the city prosecutor, judge, secretary, treasurer and city manager.

The RV park features in two items: a public hearing, first, followed by ‘Discuss & Consider’ (i.e. debate and vote on) the use of the paved parking area behind ‘The Lofts at Town Hall’ as a limited-space RV park.

The overall property (stretching from West Commerce Avenue to West Glade Street) is zoned ‘B1 – Real – Residential – Multi-Family – Apartments’ for ‘Lts 6 thru 16 NCB 57 Gladewater.’ Gregg County Appraisal District records list the property owner as 301 COMMERCE ST APARTMENTS LLC with Joel and John Duraso applying for the SUP.

According to City of Gladewater Codes, Specific Use Permits can be utilized to regulate three things: RV parks, mobile food truck parks and the operation of auction houses.

Per ordinance 15.11.480, “The City Council may, in the interest of the public welfare and to assure compliance with this chapter, establish conditions of operation, location, arrangement, and construction of any use for which a permit is authorized. In authorizing the location of any of the uses listed as specific use permits, the City Council may impose such development standards and safeguards as the conditions and locations indicate important to the welfare and protection of adjacent property from excessive noise, vibration, dust, dirt, smoke, fumes, gas, odor, explosion, glare, offensive view, or other undesirable or hazardous conditions.”

In a letter dated April 21, White Oak resident Penny Gunn noted her opposition to the SUP request, which was recommended 5-2 by Planning & Zoning Commission members ahead of council consideration this week. In the past, “there were many problems and issues,” she wrote, ranging from the age and quality of the vehicles to cleanliness of the site, roaming animals and alleged illicit activities in the vicinity.

Per Gunn, the previous park “was a detriment to the safety, peace, cleanliness, and presentation of our notable and successful downtown area that brings a lot of visitors to our town,” suggesting a “short-time” RV park catering to downtown visitors may be a beneficial alternative.

On their consent agenda, items typically approved with one vote and no discussion, the council will consider a blanket permit for Skipper’s Pier’s Classic Truck, Motorcycle and Car Show set for June 13 at 103 N. Main St.

In addition to the ‘Executive Session’ personnel evaluations, carried over from last month’s meeting, the council is also scheduled for a closed door discussion of a Union Pacific property identified as ‘A-95, HOKIT, HR.’

No votes can be taken in closed session. Action, if any, on the evaluations or property will be taken after the council members reconvene into open session.