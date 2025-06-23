Applications due today to fill KC board vacancy

Press Release

Kilgore College is currently accepting applications to fill a vacancy on its Board of Trustees following the passing of longtime board member Jon Rowe in April.

Rowe represented the North Zone, which includes the Gladewater, White Oak and Sabine independent school districts.

The individual appointed to this position will serve through the next general election on May 1, 2027, and will be eligible to run for election at that time.

The KC Board of Trustees seeks a dedicated candidate who shares KC’s mission and vision and is committed to advocating for the college within the community.

The ideal applicant will actively participate in board and committee meetings and attend college-related events.

This volunteer role requires collaboration with the college president and administration to support and strengthen the college’s impact in higher education and the broader community.

Interested applicants must submit:

• A completed application form

• A current résumé

• Two (2) letters of reference

• A cover letter outlining their interest in serving on the Board

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Monday, June 23.

A subcommittee of the board will review applications, conduct interviews and recommend a candidate for appointment by the full board.

More information, including application materials and a full list of requirements/qualifications, is available on the KC website: www.kilgore.edu/board.

Applications may also be requested by contacting Amber Stewart in McLaurin Administration Building, Suite 111 at 895 Ross Ave, Kilgore, TX 75662. For more information, call 903-983-8179 or email astewart@kilgore.edu.