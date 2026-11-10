Arula’s Hope nonprofit helps feed local families with fourth annual drive

Scores of local families got a helping hand at Thanksgiving last year through Arula’s Hope, and volunteers are spearheading another holiday grocery giveaway this year.

It’s the fourth annual Thanksgiving dinner drive for the local nonprofit, and it happens through locals’ donation of time and resources.

“We are overjoyed to bring holiday joy back to the Gladewater community,” the organizers announced. “Last year, your incredible generosity helped us feed over 80 local families. This year, we’re aiming to do it again – providing holiday baskets packed with a full turkey dinner, sides and dessert to feed a family of 6.

“We need your support to fill these baskets. You can donate specific food items or contribute financially.”

Needed food donations include canned goods – corn, green beans and cranberry sauce.

Monetary donations can be made via CashApp to $arulas14 or by check payable to Arula’s Hope. For payment details, reach out to the group on the effort’s Facebook page via tinyurl.com/ArulasHope.

Donations are needed by Saturday, Nov. 14.

“f you’d like to drop off food donations, volunteer, or learn more, please send us a direct message for the drop-off location! Thank you for helping us make this Thanksgiving memorable for our neighbors.”

Questions can also be submitted via email to arulashope.michelle@gmail.com