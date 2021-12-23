ATM robbed at CNB

Thursday morning at 5:30 a.m. a call was received by the Gladewater Police of suspicious activity at the City National Bank located at 895 E. Broadway.

Chief Gordon Freeman reports that officers responded at 5:32 a.m. and recovered a stolen vehicle. Officers also discovered the ATM had been broken into and a undisclosed amount of cash stolen.

Video revealed four (4) black males fleeing the scene before law enforcementt arrived.

If you have any information on this break-in, please call the police at 903-845-5801.

Bank officials said the bank lobby and drive-thru are still open.