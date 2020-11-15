ATTENTION GISD 4th GRADE PARENTS …

GISD Parents – As of Sunday, November 15th, Weldon Elementary School has several staff members that have tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, several Weldon students have been quarantined due to exposure and symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution, all 4th grade students and staff at Weldon will need to quarantine this coming week, November 16-20. All 4th grade students and teachers will be working virtually from home on Monday through Thursday (Friday is a staff development day).

All other Weldon students in 2nd, 3rd, and 5th grades will have school on-campus as usual this week. These students and staff have had little to no contact with 4th grade staff and students. At this time, we believe the positive COVID cases and exposures are isolated to only 4th grade students and staff.

If you have a 4th grade student at Weldon, please keep him/her home and begin virtual learning on Monday, November 16th. Our 4th grade students will have 4 days of virtual learning this week and will return to campus as usual on Monday, November 30th, following Thanksgiving break. If your 4th grade student should begin to have COVID-like symptoms, please see a physician immediately. If your 4th grade student needs a device for remote learning or an internet hotspot, please let your child’s teacher know immediately and we will assist. If you have any questions, please call the Weldon Elementary School office as early as 7:30 AM on Monday, November 16th.

Gladewater ISD regrets any hardship this quarantine may cause for our parents and stakeholders. We are taking this precautionary measure, after careful consideration, in the interest of the health and safety of our wonderful students and employees. It is our hope that this quarantine will prevent the much greater hardship of additional COVID-19 cases in our schools and community.