Audit, property on tap for council this week

Gladewater City Council members have a limited agenda for a special session scheduled Thursday evening.

In addition to the standard Call to Order at 6 p.m. (featuring an invocation and the pledge) the May 23rd meeting will include Citizens Comments before discussion and consideration of the city’s financial audit for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.

While a recent preview of the audit included a ‘clean’ opinion and kudos for city staff, actual adoption has been delayed several times for a variety of reasons. Most recently, the auditor’s representative was out of town during the council’s regular monthly session Thursday, May 16.

Following the audit item, council members are set to meet in closed session to discuss one of the ‘executive’ exemptions permitted by the Texas Open Meetings Act, specifically “deliberation regarding purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property.”

No action may be taken in Executive Session – once their private discussion is complete, the council will return to the public meeting “and take any action necessary” on the closed door dialogue before adjourning for the night.