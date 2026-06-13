Autopsy pending following man’s death at lake

A middle-aged man died at Lake Gladewater Thursday afternoon – an official cause of death has not yet been determined.

An autopsy is pending, according to Gladewater Police Chief Kyle Ready. Witnesses reported the local man (in his mid- to late-50s) collapsed while on an outing with family members at the beach.

“He was in waist deep water with his granddaughter,” Ready said, apparently looking for a lost pair of glasses when he fell forward into the water.

Ready was nearby at the lake warden’s residence June 11. A Gladewater Public Works employee raced up to the house about 1 p.m.

“He saw the commotion going on down on the beach,” Ready added. “I took off from the house, running down there. They had already gotten him out of the water.”

Relatives were performing CPR as Ready approached, and an ambulance was soon en route.

“They transported him, but no avail. Tragic.”

More details will be released following the autopsy.