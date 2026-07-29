Back-to-school countdown begins

There are just days to go until the 2026-2027 school year with Friday’s districtwide activities kick-starting the final countdown.

Gladewater ISD’s annual Meet the Teacher events run simultaneously on all campuses beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 31. The concurrent festivities will wrap up at 7 p.m. so community members can make their way to the Gladewater High School Gymnasium for Meet the Bears at 7:30 p.m.

At Gladewater Primary School, not only can youngsters and parents get a face-to-face with their new teachers, they’ll be able to drop-off supplies, participate in a scavenger hunt, grab a picture with the Gladewater High School Honeybears and pick-up car tags while snacking on a Kona Ice.

Importantly, students must be fully registered by 3 p.m. Thursday, July 30, or they will be unable to start school Aug. 3. Head Start parents, in particular, are reminded to complete GISD online registration ASAP.

Per GPS, “Bring your pre-approval letter from the spring to the school to get fully registered,” with questions about a student’s registration status best directed to the campus office at 903-845-2254.

Notably, student transportation plans cannot be changed the first week of school: “The first days of school are very busy, and our campus receives hundreds of transportation change requests. Because our students are young, many do not yet know their bus number, home address, parent names, or transportation arrangements. This can create confusion and increase the risk of miscommunication… How they go home the first day is how they will go home the rest of the first week.”

Parents may walk students to class only on the first day of school, Monday. For those pupils who start after Aug. 3, a GPS staffer will help them to class.

At Weldon Elementary, Meet the Teacher will feature back-to-school photos taken by the Weldon Parent-Teacher Organization plus snow cones from Charlie’s Sno-Ball. Weldon Spirit shirts will also be available for purchase.

Before Friday’s Meet the Teacher activities at Gladewater Middle School, schedule pickup runs 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 31, and every GMS student will receive a paper copy of their schedule on Day One during student orientation.

At Gladewater High School, student registration ends today with on-site assistance available for new students from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, contact the high school office at 903-845-5591. Registration takes about one hour and must be completed on a computer (not a smartphone or similar device).