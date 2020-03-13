Back to the Bricks is Back!

Gladewater Mirror Staff
Local
East Texas car enthusiasts didn’t let a virus get in the way of cruising on Gladewater’s brick streets Thursday as the the “Back to the Bricks” resumed thanks to Daylight Savings Time kicking in.
The monthly event, hosted by the Gladewater Mirror and Copeland Insurance, held on the second Thursday of every month and is free to attend. There are always great looking cars to view and great fellowship to enjoy.
Come on down next month and join us!
Photos by Lois Reed

