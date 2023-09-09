Balcorta, Clinkscales competing for Miss Gregg County crown

Gladewater High School’s Hadassah Balcorta and White Oak High School’s Addison Clinkscales will join five other Gregg County school contestants vying for the title of Miss Gregg County at the Gregg County Fair’s Sept. 14 event.

The pageant will be held on the main outdor stage, 9-11 p.m., and will also include the traditional “School Spirit” contest where area schools attend and loudly root on their contestant.

Miss Gregg County will receive the covenant crown and a sash, roses and a gift basket. Scholarship money will be awarded to each participant to help them achieve their college education.

Other contestants include: Spring Hill’s Keaton Elizabeth Croom, Kilgore’s Journee Moore, Sabine’s Camryn Tatum, Longview’s Cristina Guerrero, and Pine Tree’s Jaidyn Attaway.

Past winners include:

2022 – Elle Woods, Longview High School

2021- Randi Floyd- Longview High School

2019 – Samantha Sommerfield – Pine Tree High School

2018 – Victoria Shipman – Kilgore High School

2017 – Raygan Barnhill – Spring Hill High School

2016 – Sallee Spencer – White Oak High School

2015 – Avery Ann Barnhill – Spring Hill High School

2014 – Taylor Neighbors – Sabine High School

2013 – Autria Compton – Kilgore Hill School

2012 – Ashley Phillips – Spring Hill School

2011 – Amber Bennett – Spring Hill School

2010 – Brook Davis – Spring Hill School

2009 – Amanda Goodson – Gladewater High School

2008 – Megan Cameron – Spring Hill High School

2007 – Ashley Alms – Spring Hill High School

2006 – Jessica Massey – White Oak High School

2005 – Lindsey Martin – Pine Tree High School

2004 – Ashley Elder – White Oak High School

2003 – Jackie Johnston – Gladewater High School

2002 – Mederith Ylitalo – Pine Tree High School

2001 – Heather Powdrill – Sabine High School

2000 – Destine Burks – Gladewater High School

1999 – Melissa Cloud – Gladewater High School

1998 – Racheal Beets – Kilgore High School

1997 – Lauren Gaunt – Longview High School

1996 – Kathryn Johnson – Pine Tree High School

1995 – Laura Merkly – Sabine High School

1994 – Jessica Swank – Pine Tree High School

1993 – Dawn Cambell – Spring Hill High School

1992 – Kathryn Felsenthal – Longview High School

1991 – Kristen Carter – Pine Tree High School

1990 – Merideth Dotson – Longview High School

1989 – Dena Trammel – Pine Tree High School

1988 – Laura Armstrong – Pine Tree High School

1987 – Eva Lee – Longview High School

1986 – Ginger Harris – Sabine High School

1985 – Lacy Holmes – Kilgore High School

1984 – Cindy Sloan – Spring Hill High School

1983 – To Be Announced – To Be Announced

1982 – Gwen Black – Spring Hill High School

1981 – Carol Green Spring Hill High School

1980 – Kelly Mills – Spring Hill High School

1979 – Andrea Druschke – Spring Hill High School