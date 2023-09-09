Balcorta, Clinkscales competing for Miss Gregg County crown

Gladewater High School’s Hadassah Balcorta and White Oak High School’s Addison Clinkscales will join five other Gregg County school contestants vying for the title of Miss Gregg County at the Gregg County Fair’s Sept. 14 event.
The pageant will be held on the main outdor stage, 9-11 p.m., and will also include the traditional “School Spirit” contest where area schools attend and loudly root on their contestant.
Miss Gregg County will receive the covenant crown and a sash, roses and a gift basket. Scholarship money will be awarded to each participant to help them achieve their college education.
Other contestants include: Spring Hill’s Keaton Elizabeth Croom, Kilgore’s Journee Moore, Sabine’s Camryn Tatum, Longview’s Cristina Guerrero, and Pine Tree’s Jaidyn Attaway.
Past winners include:
2022 – Elle Woods, Longview High School
2021- Randi Floyd- Longview High School
2019 – Samantha Sommerfield – Pine Tree High School
2018 – Victoria Shipman – Kilgore High School
2017 – Raygan Barnhill – Spring Hill High School
2016 – Sallee Spencer – White Oak High School
2015 – Avery Ann Barnhill – Spring Hill High School
2014 – Taylor Neighbors – Sabine High School
2013 – Autria Compton – Kilgore Hill School
2012 – Ashley Phillips – Spring Hill School
2011 – Amber Bennett – Spring Hill School
2010 – Brook Davis – Spring Hill School
2009 – Amanda Goodson – Gladewater High School
2008 – Megan Cameron – Spring Hill High School
2007 – Ashley Alms – Spring Hill High School
2006 – Jessica Massey – White Oak High School
2005 – Lindsey Martin – Pine Tree High School
2004 – Ashley Elder – White Oak High School
2003 – Jackie Johnston – Gladewater High School
2002 – Mederith Ylitalo – Pine Tree High School
2001 – Heather Powdrill – Sabine High School
2000 – Destine Burks – Gladewater High School
1999 – Melissa Cloud – Gladewater High School
1998 – Racheal Beets – Kilgore High School
1997 – Lauren Gaunt – Longview High School
1996 – Kathryn Johnson – Pine Tree High School
1995 – Laura Merkly – Sabine High School
1994 – Jessica Swank – Pine Tree High School
1993 – Dawn Cambell – Spring Hill High School
1992 – Kathryn Felsenthal – Longview High School
1991 – Kristen Carter – Pine Tree High School
1990 – Merideth Dotson – Longview High School
1989 – Dena Trammel – Pine Tree High School
1988 – Laura Armstrong – Pine Tree High School
1987 – Eva Lee – Longview High School
1986 – Ginger Harris – Sabine High School
1985 – Lacy Holmes – Kilgore High School
1984 – Cindy Sloan – Spring Hill High School
1983 – To Be Announced – To Be Announced
1982 – Gwen Black – Spring Hill High School
1981 – Carol Green Spring Hill High School
1980 – Kelly Mills – Spring Hill High School
1979 – Andrea Druschke – Spring Hill High School