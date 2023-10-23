Bands head to state marching competition

After earning top marks at regional trials, the Gladewater Mirror’s three favorite bands were all state-bound this week, descending on Waco’s Baylor University for the final task of their competition season in UIL’s 2023 State Military Marching Band Championships.

All three groups were scheduled for mid-morning performances Tuesday and, depending on the results, another shot in finals contention later that day. Performances were to be live-streamed by KGAS – use the link tinyurl.com/2023UILbandlivestream.

For Gladewater ISD’s 80 musicians, it’s the first time in the school’s history the band has reached state since it was founded in the mid-30s. The band is under the direction of Jeff Smith, Rhett Pilcher and Joshlyn Marsh with Drum Major Madisyn Bedair leading the teens on the field.

White Oak’s Regiment of Roughnecks likewise heads into the competition after earning all 1s at regionals Oct. 17. Jacob Ramos directs the band.

It’s the 34th consecutive year Union Grove’s High School Band earned straight 1’s at the UIL Marching Contest. The students’ supporters gathered Monday morning to send-off the group, directed by Andy Thompson.

With Gladewater ISD covering transportation, lodging, meals, performance fees and other expenses, the Gladewater Band Boosters collected additional donations and assembled treat bags to make the trip even more memorable for the inaugural state contenders.