Basics of pasture management webinar set Aug. 18

‘On the Line with AgriLife’ series continues The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in District 6, serving the counties of West Texas, will address the basics of pasture management when it presents its next “On the Line with AgriLife” webinar at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 18. The topic of the webinar is “The Three Basics of Pasture Management.” Visit the On the Line webpage for meeting links and to access videos of past sessions. Larry Redmon, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension state forage specialist and program leader for the Department of Soil and Crop Sciences at Texas A&M, College Station, will be the featured speaker. “On the Line with AgriLife” is a free online program designed for the public that covers a variety of topics,” said Dakota Kempken, AgriLife Extension agent for Glasscock County. “If you are starting up a new hay or grazing operation or are interested in learning how to boost productivity in your pastures, our program can help.” The webinar will run around 30 minutes and will feature a brief presentation by Redmon, followed by a Q&A period. Webinars are held the third Tuesday of each month and feature various AgriLife Extension agents and specialists discussing topics important to West Texas stakeholders. AgriLife Extension agents Kempken; Payton Keifer, Pecos County; Emily Grant, Val Verde County; Cody Trimble, Glasscock County; Tanner Hash, Martin County; Sami Lindsey, Crane County; Jessica McCrory, Terrell County; and Matlin Sain, Presidio County, organized the series. Contact Kempken with any questions at 432-354-2381. Additional information on the “On the Line with AgriLife” series may be found on the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Far West Texas District 6 Facebook page. A schedule of specific topics for each date is also available on the website. You can also get reminders about programs by texting @OTLWA to 81010.