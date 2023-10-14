Bears claim win over Sabine

The Gladewater Bears made the very short trip to Sabine Friday night to take on the Sabine Cardinals as they continued district play looking for the first taste of victory on the season.

The Bears came out swinging on offense as Gladewater scored first when after a couple of explosive runs, Kyron Wilson took it in for a 3 yard score and an a early 7-0 lead.

But the Cardinals answered back when Quarterback Colt Sparks found the endzone for a 20 yard touchdown run. But the extra point was botched and the Bears held on to a 7-6 lead.

After a Bears turnover, the Cardinals took their first lead early in the 2nd quarter when Sparks again found the endzone from 15 yards out and the 2 point attempt was good for a 14-7 Cardinals lead.

The Bears again would answer with 2 touchdowns to close out the half. A 49 yard untouched run by Carson Cooper and a 15 yard TD run by Kyron Wilson for a 21-14 Bears lead at the half.