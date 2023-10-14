Bears claim win over Sabine

The Gladewater Bears made the very short trip to Sabine Friday night to take on the Sabine Cardinals as they continued district play looking for the first taste of victory on the season.
The Bears came out swinging on offense as Gladewater scored first when after a couple of explosive runs, Kyron Wilson took it in for a 3 yard score and an a early 7-0 lead.
But the Cardinals answered back when Quarterback Colt Sparks found the endzone for a 20 yard touchdown run. But the extra point was botched and the Bears held on to a 7-6 lead.
After a Bears turnover, the Cardinals took their first lead early in the 2nd quarter when Sparks again found the endzone from 15 yards out and the 2 point attempt was good for a 14-7 Cardinals lead.
The Bears again would answer with 2 touchdowns to close out the half. A 49 yard untouched run by Carson Cooper and a 15 yard TD run by Kyron Wilson for a 21-14 Bears lead at the half.
Sabine opened up the 2nd half with some trickery with a onside kick and got the ball back. And took no time tying the game up when Cade Patterson took it in to tie the game at 21.
But Gladewater once again had a answer as Woods found the endzone to give the Bears the lead back at 27-21.
Sabine took no time regaining the lead as Sparks went untouched 62 yards to give the Cardinals a 28-27 lead. But Woods again found the endzone for a 15 yard TD run and the 2 point try was good for a 35-28 Bears lead after 3 quarters.
The Bears added to their lead early in the 4th quarter when Kyron Wilson found the endzone with a 5 yard TD run which gave the Bears a 41-28 lead. The Bears then took a 20 point lead when Woods busted free for a 46 yard TD run to give the Bears a 48-28 lead late in the 4th quarter .
But Sabine would not go away as a TD followed by another successful onside kick lead to another TD cut the Bears lead to 48-42 with 3 mins left in the game.
But the Bears recovered the next onside and ran the clock out for their 1st victory of the 2023 season