Bears bow out of post season

By Elizabeth McKamy
It was heartbreak city in Rains Friday night as our hometown Bears fell short 51-43 to the Mt Vernon Tigers in the first round of the Texas State 3A D1 Playoffs. “Our kids played hard and I am proud of them. The results weren’t what we wanted, but that’s life sometimes. We will be a better program because of it, and I wish the seniors the best and am glad I got to coach them”, said Head Coach Jonny Louvier.
The match-up between the Bears and the Tigers was everything it had been billed to be. A shootout. Gladewater took the opening kickoff and went 68 yards in 8 plays, scoring on a QB Tristan Holmes 1 yard run. Justice Hassek’s kick split the uprights and the Bears led 7-0 with 8:17 left in the 1st Quarter. It didn’t take Mt Vernon long to get a score of their own going 77 yards in 7 plays. QB Brock Nellor hit WR Nicholas Lacy with a 27 yard strike. Nellor’s pass for the 2 point conversion was good giving the Tigers a 8-7 lead with 6:25 left in the 1st Quarter.
Gladewater used their ball control offense, chewing up the rest of the 1st Quarter, to go on a 15 play, 73 yard scoring drive. On 3rd and 6 from the Tiger 21 yard line RB Eligia Carter broke tackle after tackle on his way to a 21 yard touchdown. Hassek’s kick was good and the Bears took back the lead 14-8 with 10:32 left in the half.
What happened next is what shootouts are made of.
