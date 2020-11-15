Bears bow out of post season

The match-up between the Bears and the Tigers was everything it had been billed to be. A shootout. Gladewater took the opening kickoff and went 68 yards in 8 plays, scoring on a QB Tristan Holmes 1 yard run. Justice Hassek’s kick split the uprights and the Bears led 7-0 with 8:17 left in the 1st Quarter. It didn’t take Mt Vernon long to get a score of their own going 77 yards in 7 plays. QB Brock Nellor hit WR Nicholas Lacy with a 27 yard strike. Nellor’s pass for the 2 point conversion was good giving the Tigers a 8-7 lead with 6:25 left in the 1st Quarter.

Gladewater used their ball control offense, chewing up the rest of the 1st Quarter, to go on a 15 play, 73 yard scoring drive. On 3rd and 6 from the Tiger 21 yard line RB Eligia Carter broke tackle after tackle on his way to a 21 yard touchdown. Hassek’s kick was good and the Bears took back the lead 14-8 with 10:32 left in the half.

What happened next is what shootouts are made of.

(Read the whole story in this week’s Gladewater Mirror)

It was heartbreak city in Rains Friday night as our hometown Bears fell short 51-43 to the Mt Vernon Tigers in the first round of the Texas State 3A D1 Playoffs. “Our kids played hard and I am proud of them. The results weren’t what we wanted, but that’s life sometimes. We will be a better program because of it, and I wish the seniors the best and am glad I got to coach them”, said Head Coach Jonny Louvier.