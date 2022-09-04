Bears fall hard in Mount Vernon

By Tyler Sutton

Some night’s its just not your night and that was certainly the case Friday night for the Gladewater

Bears as they were outmatched in every way by the Mount Vernon Tigers 62-7 at Don Meredith Field in

Mount Vernon. The Tigers offense came quickly and often as they scored on their first three possessions

and in an instant they were up 21-0 in the 1 st quarter as Mount Vernon’s Braden Bennett tossed two

touchdown passes early in the opening quarter, one to Jaden Horton and one to Boogie Mitchell. The

Tigers capped off the first quarter scoring with a 5 yard Dawson Witherspoon TD run.

(Read more in this week’s Gladewater Mirror)