The Tatum Eagles opened district play on Friday night with a home win over the Gladewater Bears.

The final score was: 28-22.

Next week, Tatum will host White Oak, while Gladewater will host Sabine.

Gladewater will pay tribute to the Weldon Bumblees by wearing green and white jerseys for the game.

Read about the Weldon Bumblebees in this Thursday’s Gladewater Mirror.