Bears fall to Tigers, 51-7

The Gladewater Bears had a tough task on Friday night as they took on the 4 th ranked Malakoff Tigers at Jack V. Murphy stadium and after falling behind 14-0 early in the 1 st quarter, the Bears got in the end zone late in the 1 st quarter to cut the lead to 14-7.

But the Tigers took control in the 2nd quarter in route to a dominating 35-7 lead at the half.

The Tigers quickly got the scoring going again to open the 3 rd quarter with a 50 yard TD pass to give them a 42-7 lead just seconds into the

second half. The Bears offense just could not get anything going after the 1st quarter against a stiff Malakoff defense in a 51-7 loss Friday evening .

The Bears drop to 0-4 and will be on the road next Friday night in Gunter