Bears fall to Tigers

The Malakoff Tigers returned home for two straight games following last week’s double overtime win over Salado to close the non-district slate and host the Gladewater Bears.

In a complete showing from both sides of the ball, the Tigers got their business done against the Bears, 52-13, in front of the home crowd to pick up their first winning streak of the year.

Following an interception by Austin Massingill off of Kyron Wilson on Gladewater’s opening drive, Damien Jackson got the Tigers on the board first, 7-0, with a 24-yard touchdown run.

With 4:12 in the first quarter, Jason Tennyson doubled the lead to 14-0 with a 17-yard rushing TD.

After Doc Renberg recovered a kickoff, Juan Gonzalez sent a 26-yard field goal through the uprights for a 17-0 score.

Following a second kickoff recovery by the Tiger special teams at the Bears’ two-yard line, Jackson scored his second touchdown and it was 24-0 going into the second quarter.