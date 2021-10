The Gladewater Bears mauled the White Oak  Roughnecks 48-14 at Roughneck Stadium Friday night.

See more photos at the Gladewater Mirror Facebook Page – https://www.facebook.com/GladewaterMirror/

.

All photos are courtesy of the Gladewater Mirror for our fans and students to share.

See next week’s issue for coverage.

Subscribe to the Gladewater Mirror to support coverage of our Bears by calling 903-845-2235 and get one year of the Gladewater Mirror for just $35.