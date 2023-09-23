Bears travel to Gunter, fall 49-7

Gladewater knew they had a tough task on their hands on Friday night when they traveled to Gunter to take on the defending 3-A division 2 state champion Gunter Tigers.

And sadly the game got away from the Bears quickly as the fell 49-7.

The Tigers jumped out quickly going up 21-0 in the first quarter. After a 3 and out punt by Gladewater, Gunter fumbled the ball and it was recovered by the Bears. But Gunter intercepted Bears Quarterback Kyron Wilson and the Tigers took no time taking advantage as QB Walker Overman found the endzone himself. Running back Hayden Rippamonti then found paydirt to make it 14-0.

Then Overman found Cannon Lemberg for a touchdown. Overman would have 2 more touchdown passes in the 2nd quarter along with a Major Thornhill TD run for a 42-0 Gunter halftime lead. The 2nd half was filled with mainly backup’s in on both side. The Bears did find the endzone for their lone score on a Kyron Wilson pick six. The Bears drop to 0-5 on the season and will have their bye next week.

They will open district play on Friday, October 6th hosting the Tatum Eagles in the annual Pink out game