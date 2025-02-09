Beautification board brings back Adopt-A-Spot outreach

Gladewater’s Beautification Advisory Board is ready to resurrect it’s ‘Adopt-a-Spot’ program for 2025, giving locals a direct way to enhance their community.

“If we all do a little bit collectively, we can make a tremendous difference in how Gladewater and the surrounding area can look,” said chairman Todd Clifton. “People in the community can adopt their street or a block or two or an area — maybe a park, around their church, around their school.”

An effort from when the late Suzanne Bardwell was on the committee, “it went along for a while then it just kind of faded. We want to try to bring that back to instill pride in our community, for people to take more care of our appearance, our streets, our neighborhoods.”

It may be an individual effort, Clifton said; a family might want to take on a project area or a scout troop, church, youth group or a nonprofit organization.

Program details are being refined — in the meantime, those interested should contact Gladewater City Clerk Judy Van Houten at 903-845-2196.

Meanwhile, the beautification board is working with sponsors to enhance Gladewater’s entrance signs, about $1,000 per sign and installation, and looking ahead to other projects in 2025.

“During the year we have a Fall clean-up, and we have a Spring clean-up that we really try to get people behind,” Clifton said. “The city works with us and also our public waste people.”

City of Gladewater Code Enforcement personnel continue working with committee members to identify properties for demolition, focusing on safety hazards and blight.

“Those get expensive, and I know they’re limited on funds,” he added. The city, committee and community are making progress, though: “It’s like eating elephants, one bite at a time.

“When people walk for exercise in their neighborhood or area, you’ll be surprised how many are carrying trash bags. That warms my heart, the people that want our community to look better in their neighborhood, their house, their property.”

The Beautification Advisory board meetings every other month, with the next session set for 4:30 p.m. March 12 in council chamber at Gladewater City Hall.