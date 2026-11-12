Big dam grant funds finally headed for Gladewater accounts

The better part of a year has passed since the City of Gladewater was notified of $1.5 million in FEMA funds incoming for the Lake Gladewater Dam.

For months, those dollars were tied up in partisan fights in Washington, D.C. Gladewater officials and partners kept working on the local details, though, waiting for a green light. The funds are now in the final phase at the federal level and inbound for the municipality.

It’s still unclear when the monies will actually arrive, but the city’s engineers at Schaumburg & Polk, Inc. are coordinating with Gladewater’s grant writer, Brandy Winn, as well as the city’s contracted D.C fundraiser, Steve Hofmann, to ensure everything’s ready-to-go once the cash arrives.

The good news came through about two weeks ago, says Gladewater City Manager Charlie Smith.

It’s a fraction of the total cost to rehabilitate Gladewater’s almost 75-year-old dam, but it’s a start.

“That’s just going to be the planning phase and some dam work,” Smith confirmed. “It’s going to be a combination, and we’ll see what effect it’s going to have.”

From the finalized numbers, the federal government will contribute $956,250 for a $318,750 match from Gladewater.

“We’re actually only going to pay $159,375 because we’re going to do half of it in-kind” through the efforts of local Public Works employees, according to Winn.

These funds will narrow down the specifics of what’s going to have to happen at the aging dam in the immediate future and long-term. Along the way, they’ll help determine what the final pricetag will look like to overhaul the dam.

“We’ll be figuring out exactly what we’re going to have to do,” Winn said.

The incoming FEMA funds will primarily cover planning and engineering for upcoming projects, including the concrete spillway, the longer earthen portion and associated projects. Previous discussions have touched on everything from repairing the too-steep grade of the dry side of the dam to dredging portions of Lake Gladewater.

Right now, the city is providing the necessary paperwork to FEMA, getting everything in order for the actual direct deposit of the funding. When that will happen is TBD.

“We never know anything until it comes,” Winn said, but at least all the necessary approvals are in place.

Meanwhile, representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency will do a standard report ahead of any large-scale work.

“EPA has to come out and do an environmental assessment so that anything we do doesn’t affect the environment too much,” Winn said. “While this is a planning grant, there are going to be a few things we’ll be able to fix with it.”

Separate from the dam projects and funding, the city has another urgent water treatment effort underway.

“It’s about $25,000 of pump work we’ve got to get done at the intake structure,” Smith said. “We’re going to go ahead and fix it, but it’ll have to come before council.”