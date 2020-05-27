Body ID’d by Upshur County investigators

On May 23, 2020, a body was discovered on the ground along Crabapple Road in Upshur County. At that time an autopsy was ordered by Justice of the Peace Lyle Potter. An investigation was begun into the identity of the body and the cause of the death.

Today, May 27, a press release stated Upshur County investigators are able to confirm the subject’s identity as Robert David Rodriguez, 56 years of age. Mr. Rodriguez has a transient history with no known place of residence, other than the areas of Upshur and Gregg County. The Sheriff’s Office has been unable to locate any next of kin.

Initial Autopsy results indicate no evidence of assaultive action against Mr. Rodriguez.

The autopsy did indicate a serious health issue.

Toxicology results from the autopsy will be provided to investigators at a later date.

Upshur County investigators will continue to investigate why Mr. Rodriguez was in the particular area where he was found. It is unknown whether he died where he was found or was transported there from somewhere else after his death.

This death case will be considered active until all autopsy test results are in and are reviewed by investigators, however at this time there is no initial evidence of foul play.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Rodriguez are encouraged to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

Special thanks to the Longview Police Department and the Kilgore Police Department for assistance in the identification of the body of Mr. Rodriguez.