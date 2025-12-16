Brownfield Site Reuse & Revitalization Program

[Image from East Texas Council of Governments]

There’s a fresh call for local ‘Brownfields’ with $1 million in grant funding available to mitigate problem spots across the area.

East Texas Council of Governments is actively seeking applicants to submit their polluted properties (but public- and privately-held) for possible assistance, whether it’s old industrial land, asbestos-tainted buildings, commercial spots or former dump-sites.

There are a myriad of sites in Gladewater that could qualify for assistance. Funding’s been invested in properties here in the past, aimed at getting them back on the tax rolls.

“Many of our communities have properties that are abandoned or underutilized because of suspected environmental contamination from past uses,” ETCOG announced. “Grant funding can be used to inventory, assess and conduct cleanup/reuse planning for priority sites.”

‘Brownfield’ applies to abandoned or underutilized property “which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant,” preventing the spot’s expansion, redevelopment or reuse.

“Environmental impacts from historic industrial operations and commercial activities have resulted in vacant and underutilized properties throughout our communities. Brownfield sites can be found in many different forms and may include derelict mills and factories, salvage yards and dump sites, former dry cleaners, old railyards and truck depots, former gas stations and other auto-related businesses, dilapidated and aging buildings, and other vacant and underutilized commercial and industrial properties.”

Stakeholders in Brownfield sites can nominate a property for assisted mitigation using the council of government’s online portal at etcog.org/brownfields-program.

The long-term goal is remediation and economic growth, providing benefits to the community including job creation, increased property values, environmental restoration and reduced health risks. Tied to funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with grant funds managed by Stantec Consulting Services, monies are available through September 2027 to cover everything from environmental site assessment (ESA) or regulated building materials (RBM) surveys to site cleanup/reuse planning and related activities at publicly- and privately-owned brownfield sites.

For more information, contact ETCOG’s Lisa Smith at 903-218-6400.

Properties Eligible for $1 million

Grant-Funded Brownfield Assistance:

• Former industrial sites

• Underutilized warehouses and commercial facilities

• Former railyards and truck depots

• Former gas stations and auto shops

• Old buildings with asbestos or lead paint

• Former dry cleaners

• Salvage yards, dumps and landfills