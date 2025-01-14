Burglars cut power, Internet in gas station heist

Thieves escaped with an undisclosed amount of money after they circumvented security cameras in a dawn burglary at a local gas station Monday.

Officers were dispatched to 1708 N. Main St. about 5:45 a.m. Jan. 13 after a store clerk arrived to open AJ’s Fast Stop and found the burglary in progress, Gladewater Police Chief Kyle Ready reported.

“When she opened the door and walked in she heard someone shout ‘get out of here.’ She figured out real quick someone had broken into the store,” Ready noted. Apparently, the criminals took pains to knock out the alarm system and ensure they wouldn’t be recorded: “The Internet connection had been cut, the power meter had been pulled on the store, and they broke a side window to get into the manager’s office.”

The power meter was discarded nearby, he confirmed.

Any leads on the crime should be reported to Gladewater Police Department at 903-845-2166.