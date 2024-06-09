Burning questions spark fresh reminder

The City of Gladewater does not issue burn permits.

It’s a frequent inquiry at City Hall and Gladewater Fire Department, and local officials are angling to simplify the answer.

Whether conditions are wet or dry, the municipality reminds residents to adhere to the state guidelines published by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. They’re available locally through cityofgladewater.com/get-a-burn-permit/

The city’s site currently links to both Gladewater’s code of ordinances and TCEQ’s ‘Guide to Outdoor Burning & Information’ before specifying fires allowed without a permit and rules that apply to all outdoor burning.

“It basically says follow the state rules,” Gladewater Fire Chief Mike Simmons confirmed. “Normal burn stuff is allowed as far as camping fires and cooking fires and ceremonial fires,” but there are prohibitions in place against burning trash and tree debris. “Follow state regulations and what’s already on record.”

Download TCEQ’s pamphlet via tinyurl.com/tceqburningquestions.

The best strategy, Simmons added, is to check first to avoid a citation.

“If you have any concerns about what you’re doing, contact the fire department and we can work with you to answer your questions.” Reach GFD via 903-845-2484.

Notably, the City of Gladewater offers green debris pickup as well as a mulching service. Additional trash containers and large roll-offs are available from Republic Services for a nominal fee.

ALL OUTDOOR BURNING WITHIN THE INCORPORATED CITY LIMITS OF GLADEWATER IS PROHIBITED UNLESS PROVIDED FOR BY EXCEPTION AS LISTED BELOW:

THE FOLLOWING FIRES ARE ALLOWED WITHOUT A PERMIT

• Recreational or ceremonial fires or fires used for the noncommercial preparation of food or specifically used for providing warmth in cold weather are allowed without a permit IF the fire is no larger than 2 feet by 3 feet.

THE FOLLOWING RULES APPLY FOR ALL OUTDOOR BURNING

• Burning shall not be commenced when surface wind speed is predicted to be less than six mph or greater than 15 mph during the burn period.

• Wind direction and other meteorological conditions shall be such that smoke and other pollutants will not cause adverse effects to any public road, landing strip, navigable water, or off-site structure containing sensitive receptor(s).

• If at any time the burning causes or may tend to cause smoke to blow onto or across a road or highway, it is the responsibility of the person initiating the burn to post flag persons on affected roads.

• The initiation of burning shall commence no earlier than one hour after sunrise. Burning shall be completed on the same day not later than one hour before sunset and shall be attended by a responsible party at all times during the active burn phase when the fire is progressing.

• Burning shall not be conducted during periods of actual or predicted persistent low-level atmospheric temperature inversions.

• Electrical insulation, treated lumber, plastics, non-wood construction/demolition materials, heavy oils, asphaltic materials, potentially explosive materials, chemical wastes, and items containing natural or synthetic rubber must not be burned.

FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT BURNING INSIDE THE CITY LIMITS OF GLADEWATER PLEASE CONTACT THE FIRE DEPARTMENT AT 903-845-2484.