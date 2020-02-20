Byrd challenging Shipp for mayor, Owens taking on Alexander

Local Gladewater City Council races and Gladewater ISD school board races are now set.

The May 2 election will feature Place 1 incumbent Mayor .J.D. Shipp being challenged by local businessman Matt Byrd, who is married to city council woman Karla Byrd. Karla Bryd had considered running for mayor after one year on the council.

Incumbent Place 2 councilman Farrell Alexander, who is a local realtor and served as chief of police in Gladewater, is being challenged by former city councilman Scott Owens. Owens works for a Longview auto dealer and has interests in Gladewater businesses.

And incumbent Place 3 city council woman Brandy Flanagan is running unopposed for another two-year term.

Over at the Gladewater ISD school board race, all three incumbents – Jon Keller – Position 4, David Floyd – Position 5 and Jamie Robertson – Position 6, filed for re-election and have no challengers. Since there is no contested race, Texas law allows GISD to cancel the election.