Cancer awareness 5K set Saturday

Grab those running (or walking) shoes, the annual 5K at Lake Gladewater gets in motion at 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

Co-organized by Sheila Faggans and Courtney Earles with Gym 101, registration for the cancer awareness event begins at 7:30 a.m. All ages (and speeds) are welcome – it’s just $20 to participate and receive a commemorative shirt.

Alongside various vendors, the event will also include a variety of giveaways and raffle prizes (including a pink trash cart from Republic services) at $1 per entry.

For more information, contact Faggans at 903-844-1326 or Earles at 903-413-4293.

“Even if you can’t or don’t want to walk that morning, come out and show your support,” Gladewater Chamber dynamo Lois Reed said. Meanwhile, in the midst of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, “The derrick downtown is all lit up pink, thanks to Christian Allen.”