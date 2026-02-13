Candidates welcome early success, some contests remain after filing deadline

There will be no contested races for the City of Gladewater this election season, but there will be a new face on the council dais at City Hall come May.

In a late development ahead of Friday’s 5 p.m. filing deadline, André Clay filed for outgoing councilman Michael Webber’s Place 2 seat. Former council member Teddy Sorrells previously filed for the same spot but opted this week to stand down his election bid and be the first to welcome Clay to the commission.

“Andre is a respected guy in our community and will make a great city councilman,” Sorrells said Friday afternoon. “I didn’t want to run against him because I’d vote for him.”

There will still be polling in Gladewater, centered on the school district.

In addition to Gladewater ISD’s $8.1 million no-tax-increase bond election (find more details at GladewaterMirror.com) there’s a contested trustee race May 2. Board President Chris Thompson is unopposed in his re-election bid; incumbent Cori Arevalo faces a challenge from newcomer Emily Anderson.

As of the close of filing Feb. 13, the City of White Oak will be canceling its election activities after council incumbents John Frazier, Kevin Hood and Mayor Kyle Kutch saw no opponents file for their seats. White Oak ISD voters will be asked to turn out at the polls, however.

For WOISD trustee, incumbent board president Lance Noll and vice president Stephanie McKinney are unopposed in their election bids to Places 5 and 3, respectively, while Place45 incumbent David Trest drew a challenge from new candidate Mason Stone.

This year, the last day to register to vote is Thursday, April 2. Early voting by personal appearance runs April 20-28 before Election Day May 2.

Per Gladewater City Secretary Judy Van Houten, with Sorrells opting not to run, “We have an unopposed three seats, and no election.” Council members are set to cancel the city’s role in the Spring 2026 contest soon.

Mayor Brandy Flanagan will begin her second term in the central seat in mid-May as Place 3 incumbent Stoney Stone begins his second term.

“I don’t have any problems with not running,” Sorrells said, “especially if we can save money and not have an election.

“Clay’s gonna do a great job. He’s a good dude and there’s no reason for us to split that vote in any sort of way.”