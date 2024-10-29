CAPITOL HIGHLIGHTS | Tool helps students learn which universities will accept them

Texas high school students can now see which of the state’s public universities would accept them based on their academic information, using a new tool called Direct Admissions, according to the Texas Standard. The tool is meant to streamline the college application process and let students quickly know which participating Texas public universities will accept them based on their class rank, grade point average, and test scores.

“Direct Admissions has the potential to reduce time, boost confidence, and increase transparency, encouraging Texans who might not otherwise consider college to take the next step,” Interim Commissioner of Higher Education Sarah Keyton said in a press release.

A total of 31 public universities in the state are using the new tool.

Meanwhile, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board is extending the state financial aid application priority deadline a month to Feb. 15 for the 2025-2026 application cycle because of continued delays with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which slowed applications last school year.

The state’s priority deadline is intended to encourage students to complete their application promptly in order to raise the likelihood of receiving state funding.

