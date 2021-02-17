Carbon Monoxide Safety Reminders Amid Winter Storm

Officials would like share tips to stay protected against the threats of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. CO poisoning incidents become more frequent when the power is out, and it is imperative that people understand the dangers CO poses when they turn to alternative power sources such as generators.

Never use generators indoors. In the case of a power outage, never use generators indoors, in a garage or in any confined area where CO can collect. Also refrain from using charcoal grills, camp stoves and other similar devices indoors, including enclosed porches.

In the case of a power outage, never use generators indoors, in a garage or in any confined area where CO can collect. Also refrain from using charcoal grills, camp stoves and other similar devices indoors, including enclosed porches. Check your CO alarms. CO is an invisible, odorless gas that can only be detected with a CO alarm. For ultimate protection, install alarms on every level of the home and near each sleeping area. Test your alarms regularly to make sure they are functioning and remember to change the batteries every six months.

CO is an invisible, odorless gas that can only be detected with a CO alarm. For ultimate protection, install alarms on every level of the home and near each sleeping area. Test your alarms regularly to make sure they are functioning and remember to change the batteries every six months. Be mindful of the garage. Never leave a car running in an attached garage. Even if the garage door is open, CO emissions can leak into the home.

Never leave a car running in an attached garage. Even if the garage door is open, CO emissions can leak into the home. Know the symptoms. Similar to the flu, symptoms include headache, nausea and feeling tired or short of breath. If a CO alarm sounds or symptoms appear, get everyone outside to fresh air immediately and call 911.