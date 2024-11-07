Caring Hearts 5K Run/Walk

Shelia Faggans presents first place to Brooklyn Villalpando Saturday morning after the 13-year-old crossed the finish line with a time of 28:41 in the annual Caring Hearts 5K Run & Walk. Sponsored by Gym 101 with proceeds benefiting Texas Oncology, Emily Reynolds finished second at 32:28 followed by Gladewater City Council member Teddy Sorrells crossing the finish 3rd with an official time of 34:56. The Nov. 2 5K at Lake Gladewater drew all ages to close Cancer Awareness Month.

 

 

 

