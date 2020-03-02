Celebrate Chuck Norris’s 80th Birthday at Topgolf Dallas

In honor of Chuck Norris’s 80th Birthday, join Chuck and Gena Norris at a special fundraising event on Sunday, March 29 at 2:00pm at Topgolf Dallas to benefit his foundation, Kickstart Kids. This family friendly event, sponsored by Mercury One, will include Topgolf play, batting cages, miniature golf, a Kickstart Kids demonstration team performance, live auction, silent auction, food, drinks, and of course, birthday cake. Help sustain Mr. Norris’s important legacy to empower youth with core values to achieve their greatest potential by joining the fun: https://give.kickstartkids.org/topgolf

Kickstart Kids is a Texas Education Agency recognized, award winning, in-school character development program that teaches character through karate to middle school and high school students. This year, more than 10,000 students are enrolled in 62 schools across the state of Texas. Since its inception, more than 100,000 students have benefitted from this one-of-a-kind, life-changing program. www.Kickstartkids.org