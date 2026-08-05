Celebration of Life | John Kyles

John left this life at the age of 87 on Thursday, July 23, 2026, to be with our Father in Heaven for all eternity. John was born September 27, 1938 in Dallas, Texas to Richard William Kyles, Sr. and Ruth Farrar. John was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Richard and two grandsons, Mance and Cody Martin.

After graduating from Sunset High School in Dallas he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served four years. He met and married his wife of 64 years, Rachel, in 1961 and lived in Dallas until moving to Longview in 1976. While in the Navy and at Ling Temco Vaught in Grand Prairie, John was a hydraulic mechanic on jet airplanes, later on front-end loaders at LeTourneau, Inc in Longview. He retired after 23 years at LeTourneau then worked for Gladewater Mirror for 18 years.

John loved life, loved meeting people and agitating them for fun. He never met a stranger and enjoyed talking with everyone. He treated everyone equally and without favor. He laughed with everyone he was around and loved to joke with waitresses. He embarrassed us for sure at times, but we didn’t try to change him; that was our John.

John was a passionate, joyful, loving and fun grandpa. He showed his love well. John also loved his church family dearly and sang hymns in church with a low, monotone voice but with gusto. I repeat – he embarrassed us at times, but we didn’t try to change him; that was our John!

John is survived by his beloved and devoted wife Rachel and loving family, sister-in-law Severine Kyles of Kilgore and niece Kimberly Miller and husband Jim of Illinois. He and Rachel had two daughters, Karen Kyles of Longview and Karol Terry and husband Jay of Longview, two sons, Kevin Kyles of Warren City and Kenneth Kyles of Pritchett. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren Summer Martin and husband Kyle Graae of Marlinton, West Virginia, Quinlan Martin and wife Ruth of Flower Mound, Serenity Delaney and husband TJ of White Oak, Miranda Lett and husband Bryan of Longview, McKinley Terry and wife Sarah of Tyler, Zackery Kyles and wife Lierin of Gladewater, McKayla Logan and husband Colton of Lake of the Pines, and Zane Terry currently of St Andrews, Scotland. John’s eighteen great-grandchildren include Lia, Camden, Flash, Ace, Crickett, Kage, Jett, Charlotte, Katelyn, Alivia, Ian, Delilah, Owen, Rowan, Luna, Lorelai, Rex and Heath.

We definitely miss John’s jovial personality here but know the angels in Heaven are loving it!

A memorial service for John is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Chandler Street Church of Christ in Kilgore, Texas.