Center Runs to Victory over Bears

It was the Keomodre Horace show Friday night at Roughrider Stadium. Center’s Sr RB amassed 381 yards on 23 carries, scoring 5 touchdowns and leading the Roughriders to a 41-40 victory over the visiting Gladewater Bears.

The Bears, after spotting Center 7 points on a Horace 52 yard TD run, ran off 20 unanswered points. Gladewater got their first points of the night going 82 yards in 11 plays. Jr WR D J Allen caught a QB Tristan Holmes pass in the endzone for 6. Gladewater, who was without their kicker for the game, had to go for the 2 point conversion. Sr RB Eligia Carter ran the ball in for the successful pat and the Bears took a 8-7 lead with 5:06 left in the 1st Quarter. Gladewater got on the board in the 2nd Quarter after Allen returned a Roughrider punt 83 yards, giving the Bears a 1st and goal at the Center 5 yard line. QB Holmes got the call, scoring from 3 yards out. The 2 point try was no good, giving Gladewater a 14-7 lead with 9:42 left in the half.

On the ensuing kickoff, Bear kicker Zach Polanco, delivered a perfect onside kick and Gladewater was in business again in Roughrider territory. Eight plays later Jr FB Devon Walker scored from the 1 yard line. The 2 point try was no good, but the Bears were up 20-7 with 6:16 left in the 2nd Quarter.

Center stormed right back going 67 yards in 6 plays. Jr QB Jake Hanson hit WR Makel Johnson for an 11 yard TD strike. The pat was good and the Roughriders cut the Bear lead to six at the half.

Gladewater took the 2nd half kickoff but on the first play from scrimmage Holmes hit Allen with a quick out but a bigtime hit from the Center defense knocked the ball loose, giving the Roughriders the ball in great field position at the Bear 20 yard line. Two plays later Center ties the score at 20 when Horace goes 11 yards to score his 2nd touchdown of the game. The extra point try was no good.

The Bears took the ensuing kickoff and went on a 17 play, 60 yard drive, but the Center defense stopped Gladewater cold at the 7 yard line where the Roughrider offense took over. Two plays later, Horace broke multiple tackles on his way to a 86 yard touchdown to give Center the lead. The kick was good leaving the score 27-20 with :57 sec. left in the 3rd Quarter.

The visiting Bears got back in the scoring column on their next series going 61 yards in 9 plays. Jr RB Malachi Gordon got his only TD of the night on a run of 7 yards. The 2 point try was unsuccessful leaving the Bears one point shy.

Gladewater’s defense got them on the scoreboard next when a blocked punt bounced right into the hands of big Bear #66 Sr OL Nathan Keller, who rambled 26 yards for the touchdown. An Allen to WR Kolin Lewis pass gave the Bears 2 more points and a 34-27 lead with 7:33 left in the game.

A short Gladewater kickoff gave Center the ball in good field position at their own 40 yard line. Three plays later Horace struck again. This time on a 51 yard run. The kick was good and the score was knotted at 34 with 6:25 left in game.

Allen set the Bears up once again when he took the kickoff 79 yards to the Center 6 yard line. Holmes hit paydirt three plays later on a 1 yard run. The 2 point try was no good and the Bears lead was only 6 with 5:09 left in the game.

Another short kick set Center up at their own 38 yard line. The Roughriders went right back to the man of the night. Horace took the handoff, hitting the line, but with nothing inside he stepped back and cut his run outside on his way to a 62 yard touchdown. The extra point was good, giving Center all the points they needed.

Gladewater got one last chance, driving to midfield. On 3rd and 6, QB Holmes got the Center defense to jump offsides. Thing he had a free play, Holmes lobbed the ball up to his receiver, but the pass fell incomplete, and no flag was thrown on the defense. Instead of having 1st and 10, the Bears had 4th & 6. Another incomplete pass ended the Bears hope of victory.

The Bears will travel to Kilgore to take on the Bulldogs, Friday, September 18th at 7:30 PM.