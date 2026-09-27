Chamber, city partner to put digital waypoints downtown

There’s some new e-graffiti downtown in front of the Gladewater Museum – fret not, it’s painted with a purpose (and with permission).

The new quick response box – aka a QR code to most everyone who has a smartphone in reach – points users to GladewaterChamber.org and the latest ‘Passport‘ to the community core.

Scannable with a built-in camera app or similar program, the link opens the unfolded version of the chamber’s multi-panel map to everything there is to Shop, Eat, Stay and Play in the Antique Capital of East Texas.

Gladewater Chamber of Commerce dynamo Lois Reed is excited to offer visitors 24/7 access to local resources as they stroll through downtown.

“Isn’t that awesome?” she asked excitedly Saturday amid the hubbub of the 53rd annual Gladewater Arts & Crafts Festival. The passport itself is nothing new: “I pass them out to the stores, I put them in goodie bags.”

That said, there’s no guarantee a hard-copy will always be at-hand if a guest is on the move.

“This brainstorm hit me that I need to put it on the website,” Reed added, and Gladewater City Manager Charlie Smith signed off, tasking Public Works’ Brian Smith and David Robert with executing the task.

The new navigation art works like a charm, and Reed says she’ll keep the digital destination up-to-date with various resources.

“My QR code will always be current. There are five more locations downtown where we’re going to put them,” she added. “We’re not putting them on buildings, because buildings are privately-owned, but Charlie gave permission for the sidewalks, which is where people are going to notice them.

“We’re moving on up.”